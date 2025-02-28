Guess Which 2025 Oscar Nominee This Cutie Pie Turned Into!

Before this sweet kiddo with brown eyes and brown hair grew up to be a popular actress, she was just posing for a picture with her mama, runnin' the streets of Queens, New York and dancing her way to Hollywood!

She took the center stage back in 2000 and has starred in four of the six highest-grossing films of all time ... She's worked with Hollywood's biggest stars like Nick Cannon and Britney Spears ... All in all, there's no stopping this "Avatar."