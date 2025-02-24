Guess Who This Playful Kiddo Turned Into!
Guess Who This Playful Kiddo Turned Into!
Published
Before this cute girlie with her pacifier turned into an overnight sensation, she was just hangin' in the yard with some bales of hay, thriving in her school's theater program and "sittin' in the backseat" while her parents drove her around Irvine, California.
2011 was definitely her breakout year ... her hit song dropped and she performed on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno." And as an homage to her mega-hit single, she landed a cameo in Katy Perry's "Last Friday Night" music video.
Still unsure who this cutie pie could be ... "It's Friday!"