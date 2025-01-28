Suzzi in 'Airheads' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Nina Siemaszko was in her mid-20s when she became known for playing Suzzi -- the hot hostage and local rock radio station employee -- in the 1994 metal movie "Airheads."

Nina was part of a star-studded cast including Adam Sandler as the sensitive and ditziest band member of "The Lone Rangers," Brendan Fraser as the cool lead singer of the band, Chester aka "Chazz" ... and Steve Buscemi as the lazy aspiring rock musician, Rex.