Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!
Smooshed inside this heavily altered photo is a performer who dreamed of becoming an actor after watching a production of "Oliver" at just 5 years old. His charming accent may make you weak at the knees, so before you get shakey see if you can score the unknown celeb.
There's a possibility you've watched him on Netflix's "Bridgerton" with Nicola Coughlan, and if you've seen his wicked dance moves, then you'd definitely recall this ole' chap. He's nominated for not one, not two, but three SAG awards.
"Dancing through life, skimming the surface!"
Can you guess who he is?