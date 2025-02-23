Kristen Bell -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Kristen Bell's looks over the years are so HOT they'll melt your snowman ☃️!

Here is a 23-year-old version of the blue-eyed hottie, posing pretty with short blonde hair for a "Veronica Mars" promo photo back in 2004 (left). This was Kristen's breakout role, playing Veronica from 2004-2007, then reprised her role in 2019.

And, more than two decades and two kids later, Bell is in the thick of awards season -- recently showing off her stunning looks earlier this month in Santa Monica (right).

Bell is set to host tonight's SAG awards, and while her gorgeous looks are 'frozen' in time, the question here is: