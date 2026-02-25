Bella Thorne Packs on PDA With Fiancé Mark Emms at Universal Studios
Bella Thorne Universal Love Language With Fiancé!!!
Published
Bella Thorne and her fiancé, Mark Emms, had a date fit for a rom-com during a recent visit to Universal Studios ... and they were kind enough to share some of their hot pics!
Check out the photos ... Bella and Mark went into a full-on make-out in front of the iconic Universal Studios Globe.
When they weren't locking lips, the pair shook things up by giving "Jurassic Park" a slapstick twist, donning plush dinosaur headgear.
Think you know Universal Studios? Take our quiz to test your knowledge...
Check out the photo gallery to see Bella and more stars havin' a blast at Universal Studios!