Bella Thorne Packs on PDA With Fiancé Mark Emms at Universal Studios

Bella Thorne Universal Love Language With Fiancé!!!

By TMZ Staff
Bella Thorne and her fiancé, Mark Emms, had a date fit for a rom-com during a recent visit to Universal Studios ... and they were kind enough to share some of their hot pics!

Check out the photos ... Bella and Mark went into a full-on make-out in front of the iconic Universal Studios Globe.

When they weren't locking lips, the pair shook things up by giving "Jurassic Park" a slapstick twist, donning plush dinosaur headgear.

Check out the photo gallery to see Bella and more stars havin' a blast at Universal Studios!

