Alix Earle Shades Alex Cooper at the Premiere of 'Earle Meets World'

Alix Earle hasn't had much to say about her beef with Alex Cooper ... until now, that is.

Alix and her sister, Ashtin, were chatting with Entertainment Tonight at the L.A. premiere of "Earle Meets World" ... telling the outlet she's unbothered -- not unwell -- over the feud.

She told the outlet ... "I'm happier just to, like, focus on the premiere and having the show out there."

But for someone insisting on staying out of the drama, Alix couldn't help throwing some shade AC's way, adding ... "And, you know, hers are getting canceled, so, it is what it is."

As you know, Alex and Alix seem to have been subtly dissing each other online for years through comments and reposts ... but AC addressed it all head-on earlier this year.

In a TikTok from April, Alex said ... "Alix Earle, hey girl, the passive-aggressive reposts and the likes and commenting on things. I got to call you out here. You're going to need to get specific and just say what you got to say about me. There's no NDA, no one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself."