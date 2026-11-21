Pat McAfee may keep his opinions closer to his chest moving forward, because The Rock just slammed him through a table live on ESPN College GameDay after what Pat said on air.

Check out the video.

While McAfee trashes Rock’s alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes, and brings up a questionable call that was made during the game, The Rock’s classic WWE entrance music hits, and the superstar appears, rocking a Hurricanes jersey.

Rock makes his way to the GameDay team, marching through a tunnel of screaming fans. And after greeting the other hosts with respect, Rock grabs McAfee and slams him through the table on stage with his famous Rock Bottom finisher.

McAfee has been getting a lot of heat during his tenure on GameDay this season, but we doubt he expected to be Rock Bottomed for his hot takes.

It’s interesting timing that The Rock would go back to his WWE roots now, as the wrestling company has announced that, to celebrate 30 years since The Rock debuted, he’ll appear at this year's Survivor Series in Houston.

Many speculate that this could be the beginning of the setup for The Rock’s final match, which a lot of people hope will be against his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.