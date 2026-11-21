Play video content Video: El Chapo Isidro Captured On Video X/@Defensamx1

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores AKA "El Chapo Isidro" -- who was on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list -- has been captured by Mexican authorities leading to a gunfight between soldiers and the cartel.

El Chapo Isidro -- who helms the Meza-Flores cartel -- was arrested Friday night and awaits extradition to the U.S. where he faces federal drug trafficking and firearms charges ... Mexico's defense ministry shared Saturday.

In a wild video published by Azteca Noticias, vehicles are lit on fire, a baseball game is evacuated from a nearby stadium and military helicopters spray bullets down on cartel members in Sinaloa last night.

Interim Sinaloa Governor Graciela Domínguez Nava wrote on X ... "Amid the escalating violence in the central-northern and northern parts of the state, some people are stranded at various points along the highways."

Meanwhile, Mexico's Defense Ministry also captured the video of El Chapo Isidro, showing the kingpin being grappled by the neck by a soldier as he wore cuffs.

El Chapo Isidro had been federally indicted on drug trafficking charges back in May 2012, before a federal grand jury expanded the charges in their own indictment in Nov. 2019.