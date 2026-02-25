Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Niecy Nash and Wife Back at Home Safe From Puerto Vallarta After Cartel Siege

By TMZ Staff
Published
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash getty 1
Getty

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel's attack on Puerto Vallarta left a ton of Americans stranded in the resort town ... including actress Niecy Nash ... who is thankfully safe now.

Niecy and her wife, Jessica Betts, rushed to the airport Tuesday to get the heck outta Dodge days after the explosive siege began.

022526_niecy_nash_kal
GLAD TO BE BACK!!!
Instagram/@niecynash1

Niecy confirmed the scary getaway posting, "Went to celebrate my bday with my family, and got caught up in the cartel attacks," adding ... "There was fear, anxiety and few tears."

Michael Jackson-HULU-INLINE

Niecy turned 56 Monday -- likely the reason the two hit the fabulous vacation destination -- though this wasn't exactly the most relaxing way to spend a birthday.

As you know ... Mexico's armed forces killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes -- better known as "El Mencho," the leader of CJNG who took over for Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán following his arrest.

Americans were told to shelter inside their hotel rooms because it was safer than rushing off to the airport this weekend.

Videos taken by people on the ground show buildings on fire and huge plumes of black smoke billowing into the air.

Story developing ...

