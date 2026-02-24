UFC Mexico City Event Will Proceed As Planned Despite Cartel Violence In Country

The UFC's event in Mexico City this Saturday is full steam ahead, despite unrest between the cartels and the government ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The promotion tells us the card "is proceeding as planned at this time" ... after questions about whether the anticipated event would be postponed, or even moved to another location.

Of course, chaos consumed the city of Puerto Vallarta beginning Sunday, following the killing of Mexico’s most-wanted cartel boss, head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes.

In the wake of the operation, a bunch of videos hit social media showing craziness on the ground ... with CJNG members setting fires to stores and buses while exchanging gunfire with Mexican security forces.

In addition to Cervantes and many members of his gang, law enforcement and military personnel have reportedly been killed.

The violence isn't exactly in the backyard of Mexico's capital ... Mexico City is about a 10-hour drive from the unrest.

And there's reason to be optimistic about the situation on the ground, which the U.S. State Department said earlier has "returned to normal" in parts of Mexico, although the government still warned U.S. citizens in several popular vacation spots to shelter in place.

It's good news for the fans in Mexico City ... as Mexico native Brandon Moreno will take on England's Lone'er Kavanagh in the main event.