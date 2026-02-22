Dog Caught in Crossfire of Massive Shootout in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

As authorities in Mexico combat the narco gangs terrorizing Puerto Vallarta and other parts of the country, the citizens -- and pets -- are left running for cover.

In a new video shared online, a dog is seen running for its life as blistering rounds of gunshots ring out overhead.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Watch the clip ... the footage is shaky, but you can clearly see a canine sprint across the frame as police reportedly fight to take back the entrance to Puerto Vallarta from cartel gunmen.

As we reported ... the leader of the notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, was slain by army forces Sunday, unleashing a retaliatory strike from the violent crime outfit.

The US State Department reportedly advised American tourists to shelter in place, and Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro issued a warning on X, saying, "We reiterate the recommendation to avoid leaving your homes. The clashes are occurring in several federal entities."

Panic also spread at Guadalajara International Airport, where massive evacuations were seen after reported gunfire broke out there as well.