'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Safe Amid Puerto Vallarta Violence

Pray for My Second Home Of Puerto Vallarta!!!

Vicki Gunvalson, who owns a vacation condo in Puerto Vallarta, is assuring fans she's out of harm’s way as violence rocks the popular Mexican resort town.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star took to her Instagram Story Sunday, saying, "I'm safe and not in Puerto Vallarta. Thank you so much for all the messages and concern. It truly means a lot."

VG added, "Please join me in keeping everyone affected in your prayers. Sending love and heartfelt thoughts to all who need them right now."

Her statement comes as Puerto Vallarta remains on edge after Mexican Army forces killed a major cartel leader ... a move that triggered intense unrest in the area Sunday. As we previously reported, gunfire broke out and authorities flooded parts of the city following the takedown, leaving both locals and tourists shaken.

Vicki has long ties to the popular tourist town. She purchased her condo there in early 2020 after spending nearly three decades vacationing in the region.

