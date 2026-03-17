Niecy Nash Says Swingers Saved Her Birthday Trip While She Was Stuck in Mexico

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Niecy Nash’s birthday getaway took a wild turn after she got stranded in Mexico last month thanks to drug cartel chaos -- but somehow, she and her crew still made it work ... with a little unexpected help from some swingers!!!

The actress spilled the story on Keke Palmer’s podcast, saying she, wife Jessica Betts, and their family were running low on food while stuck in Puerto Vallarta last month during a surge of violence in the streets ... so, naturally, when they scoped out a nearby W Hotel, they headed there to restock -- but didn't exactly get a warm welcome.

Niecy says staff was giving major attitude ... so they ditched the front entrance and slipped in through the back instead -- and that’s when things got interesting.

At the bar, they clocked a couple who turned out to be swingers ... but instead of being thrown off, Niecy and co. saw an opportunity. They chatted them up, got the room number for their party, and headed straight on up.

Niecy explained they ordered everything they needed straight to the room, paying cash so nothing hit the couple’s bill -- and dipped out before anyone caught on. Best part? The couple was so drunk, they didn’t even notice. Niecy and Betts also made it back safely to the States, with the couple playing no small part in that happening.