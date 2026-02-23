Elizabeth Taylor & Richard Burton's Puerto Vallarta Home Unscathed Amid Chaos

Violence has erupted in Mexico's Puerto Vallarta following reports that cartel boss Nemesio "El Mencho" Cervantes was killed… but at least one famous hotspot says that it is business as usual.

A spokesperson for Hotel Casa Kimberly -- the former love nest of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton -- tells TMZ the property has sustained no damage amid the unrest and is fully operational for guests.

A rep for Casa Kimberly says at this time, the hotel team continues to focus on ensuring all guests, staff, and community are well cared for and secure.

The historic estate -- once home to Hollywood’s most infamous romance in the 60s -- was transformed into a luxury boutique hotel with nine suites, open-air dining and the preserved Puente del Amor, aka the Bridge of Love, connecting the two original homes.

Elizabeth and Richard visited Puerto Vallarta in 1963 during the filming of "The Night of the Iguana" and ended up buying property in the area. They have been credited with transforming it into a famous tourist destination.

Outside those walls, though, it’s been anything but romantic. Suspected cartel members reportedly blocked major roads, torched vehicles, looted stores and triggered flight cancellations -- with authorities issuing shelter-in-place orders.