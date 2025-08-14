Elizabeth Taylor's Son Hopes New Taylor Swift Song Introduces Fans to Legendary Mom

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated 12th album will feature a track titled "Elizabeth Taylor" ... and the legendary Hollywood actress' son hopes it might serve as an inspiration to young women everywhere.

In case you've been under a rock for the past 24 hours ... everyone knows TS announced the details of her newest album "The Life of a Showgirl" Wednesday on her bae Travis Kelce's podcast.

She released the track list ... and, the second song on the album is named after Taylor -- the two-time Academy Award winner, activist and all-around badass Hollywood icon!

Christopher Wilding, Elizabeth Taylor's son, certainly caught wind of the news -- and he tells TMZ he sees Swift as a "rare, positive role model for young girls" … adding he's always "admired her philanthropy and courage to stand up for what she believes."

Wilding says his mom shared similar qualities with Swift ... and, he's sure the two would've gotten along well if they'd ever had the opportunity to meet.

Christopher -- who is in the entertainment industry too, having worked as a sound editor on several classic films, including "Tombstone" -- doesn't know any specifics about namesake track ... but, he's excited and intrigued to listen to it when the album comes out on October 3.

And, if the song brings more people to his mom's work and legacy, while perhaps inspiring the next generation of women -- that's great by Christopher, too!