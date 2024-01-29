Kim Kardashian Producing, Appearing in New Elizabeth Taylor Docuseries

Kim Kardashian is adding executive producer to her never-ending resume ... for a documentary series centered on Elizabeth Taylor -- and she'll be starring in it, too!

Yes, you heard right ... after obsessing over Marilyn Monroe for a while -- see the whole dress thing -- the reality star has found a new infatuation with the late and great Hollywood icon -- jumping on board the new BBC Arts 3-parter, "Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar."

Kim, who conducted Taylor's last interview ever before her 2011 passing, will be quizzed about her personal relationship with the late legend for the doc -- and she's already gushed in a statement the actress' life story proved to her you can keep evolving and have different chapters in life ... something she's certainly applied to her own fame game.

In fact, there's probably no one better for the gig, if we're being honest ... Kim's embedded herself at the forefront of celeb culture today, just like Elizabeth once did in her heyday ... and it's pretty much a given that Kim's romances, trendsetting ways and businesses will be studied by future generations.

But for now ... Elizabeth and how she created the celeb blueprint during Hollywood's Golden Age is the main focus -- and Kim is partially in the driver's seat to bring it to life.

Never-before-heard audio tapes, interviews, unseen TV footage and rich archival movie footage will be used in the doc, which will delve into her 8 marriages, diamonds, and addictions as well as all the hats she wore as an actor, rebel, business mogul and activist.

The doc from Oscar-winning production firm Passion Pictures won't rely solely on Kim's vision ... Kari Lia and Hamish Fergusson will also serve as EP. It will air on UK's BBC Two and BBC iPlayer -- a U.S. network has yet to be confirmed.

Play video content TMZ Studios