I Think It's Time To Sunset My L.A. Life

First she said so long to "Selling Sunset," and now Mary Bonnet might be saying so long to Los Angeles!

We caught up with the real estate broker at the opening of Kyu L.A. in Beverly Hills Thursday night ... and she told us she's likely ditching sunny SoCal for a little nature in Nashville.

Check out the clip ... Mary says the L.A. real estate market is trash right now, so she'd rather trade the big city vibes for something more relaxed ... and spacious.

Mary makes it clear she wants more land for her 7 dogs ... and she's planning to launch her own animal rescue operation.

As for "Selling Sunset," she doesn't seem to have any bad blood with her castmates ... but she feels she's definitely dodged a bullet after seeing the trailer for the upcoming installment.