Kimmarie Johnson died from cardiac arrest ... though it appears cancer played a role as well.

People obtained Kimmarie's death certificate ... and the outlet reports that cardiopulmonary arrest is listed as her primary cause of death.

However, the outlet also notes an underlying cause of death is a metastatic granulosa cell ovarian tumor with peritoneal carcinomatosis.

Basically, Kimmarie had a cancerous tumor ... and the cancer spread to the peritoneum -- a thin membrane lining the abdominal and pelvic cavities.

We broke the story about Kimmarie's death ... revealing she'd died from some sort of heart issue earlier this month after she was rushed to the hospital. However, this is the first we're hearing about the cancer she was also dealing with.

During her career, Kimmarie appeared in "Beverly Hills, 90210," "V.I.P.," and as a "Jumpsuit Chick" in "Dude, Where's My Car?"