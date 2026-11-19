Bruno Mars is grieving the loss of his dad, Peter Hernandez.

The singer announced Peter's passing on social media Thursday by sharing a series of personal photos and memories.

Bruno, whose real name is also Peter, wrote, "Last week I got to hug my father one last time. If you've ever seen me talk about him, I've always said that he's the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music."

The singer said his dad raised his "four beautiful sisters" along with his brother and him. He said, "in my eyes, he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him every day until we meet again."

"I love you, Pops. Kiss Mom up there for me," Bruno added.

Peter was married to Bruno's mom, Bernadette, who died in 2013.

He was 74.