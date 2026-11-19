Fiona -- a popular hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens -- has died after swallowing a child's hat ... the zoo announced on Thursday.

The zoo posted photos paying tribute to Fiona on Facebook ... writing that she didn't make it despite the veterinary and keeper teams' best efforts.

The Cincinnati Zoo stated Fiona ate a hat last week. The vets tried to remove the hat from Fiona's system, but they ultimately couldn't.

The zoo is asking the community to keep Fiona's keepers and others who tried to help her in their prayers.

Fiona’s care team tried a new approach today to help her pass the hat she swallowed. With a vibration plate borrowed from a local horse farm, the team encouraged Fiona to stand on the platform throughout the day. Her team continues to provide care for her around the clock. https://t.co/HJDhGx15kq @CincinnatiZoo

According to the local outlet WLWT 5, Fiona swallowed a knit hat that ended up in her enclosure after a child threw it into the air. It hit a fan and somehow slipped through a tiny gap into Fiona's habitat.

The zoo stated, "We probably couldn't make that happen again if we tried. It was clearly an accident."

Fiona was born prematurely in January 2017 ... weighing just 29 pounds -- which is 25 pounds less than the previous lowest recorded weight for a member of her species.

Her recovery gained a national following ... and resulted in T-shirts and children's books being made.

Remember ... the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens is the same zoo where Harambe -- a beloved gorilla -- was shot to death back in 2016 after a child fell into his enclosure.

Fiona -- who had a younger brother named Fritz -- was just 9 years old when she died.