Florida Man Accused of Killing 15 Dogs in Fire Ready to Be Arrested in Body Cam

Play video content Video: Flordia Man Says He Started House Fire That Killed 15 Dogs Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Terrance Banks -- the man accused of killing 15 dogs in Florida -- seemed ready to go to jail when cops arrived the day he was arrested ... spinning around and putting his hands behind his back with no direction from officers.

Body cam footage from the tragic day shows officers walking up to Banks ... asking him for help identifying and corralling several dogs who are loose in the neighborhood -- telling him he's the only one who can help them do so.

Terrance, however, seems distraught ... repeating several times that it's simply over ... and moving to put his hands behind his back.

The cops tell him at first they don't want to arrest him ... they just want to know what happened -- and they want him to jump into action.

Ultimately, he is cuffed ... but the officers are clearly showing concern for him during their conversation.

As we reported ... cops claim Terrance told them he poured gas across the floors of his Geneva home, then lit a piece of paper and used it to burn the place down.

15 of the dogs were later reported dead ... while two needed round-the-clock care after the shocking blaze.