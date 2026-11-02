Ex-Ohio State Professor Kills Wife, Tries to Stab Dog After Nude Photo Blackmail Threats

A former Ohio State University professor has been sentenced to life in prison after admitting he stabbed his wife to death in a shocking murder he claims was triggered by an online sextortion scheme.

77-year-old James Hill, a retired Ohio State music professor, confessed to killing his wife, attempting to stab his dog, and then plunging a knife into his own chest after a woman he met online allegedly threatened to release his nude photos unless he paid her $15,000 in Apple gift cards.

According to court documents, Hill told investigators he believed the only way out of the situation was to kill his entire family.

Here's how it all unfolded:

On November 9, 2025, Hill says he received a threatening message from a woman he'd been communicating with online. He'd previously sent her nude photos. The woman allegedly demanded $15,000 in Apple gift cards, threatening to expose his explicit photos if he didn't pay up.

Hill claimed he felt trapped and saw no other way out.

He told investigators he initially went looking for his gun, but couldn't find it, claiming his 64-year-old wife, Mary, had hidden the firearm years earlier. So, instead, he grabbed a knife.

Hill told local authorities that Mary was sitting at her computer in the couple's den when he approached her from behind and began rubbing her shoulders.

She reportedly told him it felt "good" ... but what happened next was horrifying.

Hill says he pulled a knife from his belt and stabbed his wife once in the chest. He told investigators Mary looked directly at him as he stabbed her, and he apologized while holding her as she died.

But Hill wasn't finished.

He told authorities he then walked into the living room and attempted to stab the couple's dog. According to court documents, the dog was struck but managed to escape before Hill could do anything more.

And before calling for help, Hill allegedly logged onto his computer and deleted several photos and documents.

Around 2:30 PM that afternoon, Hill finally called 911, telling the dispatcher, "We need police and an ambulance."

But when the dispatcher asked what was happening, the call abruptly disconnected.

Hill then unlocked his front door, sat down on his couch, and stabbed himself in the chest.

According to WBNS, he remained on the couch until officers arrived just four minutes later.

Court documents obtained by TMZ show Hill initially pleaded not guilty to his wife's murder. However, on October 28, 2026, he withdrew that plea and pleaded guilty to felony murder and cruelty to a companion animal.

Hill was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

That means the 77-year-old could potentially be eligible for parole in his early 90s.