Lindsay Clancy Back in Court For Hearing Over Possible Retrial, Watch Live Stream

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Back in Court For Hearing Over Possible Retrial

Lindsay Clancy is back in court today to find out if prosecutors will be retrying her for the murders of her three children ... and we're streaming it live.

As you know, Lindsay's first trial ended in a mistrial ... after one lone holdout forced a hung jury.

While her defense has moved to dismiss, prosecutors submitted a motion of opposition and asked the judge to let them "continue to pursue justice for Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy."

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy’s Lawyer Unveils New Argument ... She Never Admitted to Killings AP

During her initial trial, Lindsay's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, didn't deny that she killed her children ... but argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of their murders.

But since the mistrial, he's presented a different defense ... now arguing that the evidence doesn't indicate that Lindsay was actually the one who murdered her young kids.

While Lindsay's first trial was going on, social media speculation resulted in conspiracy theories that Patrick Clancy had actually killed their young children and set Lindsay up.