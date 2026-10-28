Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Blasts Ex-Husband's Attorney Over Claims She'll Testify

Lindsay Clancy's attorney is firing back at her ex-husband's legal team ... flatly denying claims she plans to testify in a civil lawsuit against her medical providers.

In a statement released Wednesday, Lindsay's attorney, Kevin Reddington, blasted representations made by Patrick Clancy's attorney during a hearing in his ongoing wrongful death lawsuit against Lindsay's former mental health providers.

STATEMENT OF KEVIN J. REDDINGTON, ESQ. https://t.co/u6QiVz1jiy @dnardo

Reddington said, "Lindsay Clancy never told any of her healthcare providers that she harbored homicidal ideation toward her children."

He also pushed back on claims Lindsay is prepared to take the stand in Patrick's civil case, saying she never indicated she intended to testify and no one representing her ever suggested otherwise.

Reddington ended his statement with a pointed message ... "Mr. Clancy's counsel does not speak for Lindsay Clancy."

The statement came after Patrick's attorney told a Massachusetts judge Wednesday he believes Lindsay will testify that she explicitly informed her medical providers she was experiencing homicidal thoughts and feared something terrible could happen to her children.

The dispute unfolded during a hearing over a motion to dismiss Patrick's lawsuit against Lindsay's former medical providers, whom he accuses of mishandling her mental health treatment before the January 2023 deaths of their three kids -- Cora, Dawson, and Callan.

As we reported ... Lindsay was charged with murdering the children before attempting suicide. Her defense argued she suffered from postpartum psychosis, but prosecutors disagreed. Her trial ended in a mistrial in September.