Savannah Chrisley Bought $2.2M Nashville Home, Lives There With Fiancé Jason Galanis

Savannah Chrisley and her fiancé, Jason Galanis, already have a place to call home as they prepare to welcome their first child ... TMZ has learned.

According to real estate records obtained by TMZ, Savannah purchased a Nashville-area home for $2.225 million in February ... and sources tell us Jason is living there with her.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" alum closed on the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom property February 13, over 8 months before publicly announcing her engagement and pregnancy.

The 5,207-square-foot home was built in 2023 and features two fireplaces, wood and marble flooring, walk-in closets, and a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances.

There's also a covered patio, balcony, privacy fencing, and a two-car garage.

The home was originally listed for nearly $2.9 million in June 2025 ... meaning Savannah scored the place for roughly $673K below its original asking price.

Play video content Video: Savannah Chrisley Finally Reveals Who She's Marrying Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley

As we reported ... Savannah announced Tuesday she's pregnant and engaged to Jason, a convicted fraudster and former business associate of Hunter Biden whose nearly 16-year federal prison sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump in March 2025.

Savannah revealed on her "Unlocked" podcast the two connected through political circles while she was fighting to secure pardons for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley. Jason reached out in June 2025, and they began dating the following month.