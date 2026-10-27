Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Jason Galanis Was in Prison With Todd Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley's new fiancé, Jason Galanis, has more in common with her father, Todd Chrisley, than just receiving clemency from President Donald Trump ... TMZ has confirmed the two men actually served time in the same federal prison.

A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ ... Jason and Todd were both incarcerated at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, with their prison stints overlapping for several months in 2023.

It's unclear whether the two men ever interacted behind bars.

As we reported ... Jason, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, was sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison for his role in multimillion-dollar securities fraud schemes, including one involving a Native American tribal entity.

Trump commuted Jason's sentence in March 2025, just two months before pardoning Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, who were serving time for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Savannah announced Tuesday she's pregnant and engaged to Jason, revealing the news in a social media video featuring her growing baby bump, ultrasound images and moments with her husband-to-be.

Play video content Video: Savannah Chrisley Finally Reveals Who She's Marrying Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley

Savannah also opened up about their relationship on her "Unlocked" podcast, revealing they first connected through political circles while she was fighting to secure pardons for her parents.