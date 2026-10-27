Savannah Chrisley is Pregnant and Engaged to Mystery Boyfriend

Savannah Chrisley is pregnant and engaged to her mystery boyfriend ... revealing the two major life updates in a new video!!!

The “Chrisley Knows Best” alum shared the montage Tuesday morning, documenting her pregnancy journey so far … including ultrasound images, her growing baby bump, and sweet moments with her boyfriend -- whom she identifies only as “J.”

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Savannah captioned the video ... “I’ve prayed for this life. I’ve cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine.”

She continued ... “Just when I thought my heart couldn’t hold any more love, God gave us our sweetest blessing yet… we’re having a BABY!”

Savannah also confirmed she and “J“ are engaged, by including ring emojis throughout the post … marking a major new chapter for the reality star.

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The announcement comes one day after Savannah teased her upcoming “Unlocked” podcast episode. In the clip, she said her mystery man left a “bleep” on the counter ... seemingly teasing that he had left an engagement ring.

Savannah has kept her relationship largely private, previously saying she might not reveal her boyfriend’s identity until after they were married. She has described him as supportive, loyal, and her biggest cheerleader.

As we previously reported … Savannah was spotted out with a mystery man back in December 2025, with sources telling us in June of this year that the daughter of previously convicted felons, Todd and Julie Chrisley, has moved on romantically.

TMZ obtained photos of the couple driving around Nashville in June, where Savannah was driving a white convertible sports car, and her man rode shotgun.