Savannah Chrisley Spotted On Date With Mystery Man In Cayman Islands

Savannah Chrisley is back in the Cayman Islands with a mystery man ... and this time she's on dry land, wining and dining at a waterfront restaurant.

TMZ obtained a new photo showing the reality star at Casanova Restaurant in George Town ... and she's seated for dinner across from a mystery man, enjoying some live music before their food comes.

Folks who were there tell us Savannah and her mystery man sat down around 6:30 PM Thursday night, getting a table in the corner.

We're told waiters appeared to welcome the pair back, as if they'd been there several times before, and quickly brought them a bottle of Champagne.

Unclear who the mystery man is here, but we're told Savannah held his hand, talked closely to him and they both seemed to be very smitten ... in other words, this was clearly a date night.

Play video content TMZ.com

Savannah's no stranger to hanging out with hot dudes in the Cayman Islands ... we saw her down there back in August, when she was canoodling with a man in the Caribbean waters.