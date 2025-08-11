Savannah Chrisley Seen Cozying Up to Mystery Man in Cayman Islands

Play video content TMZ.com

Savannah Chrisley looks like she's moved on from her ex of two years ... as she was seen canoodling with a mystery man in the Caribbean waters of the Cayman Islands.

In new footage obtained by TMZ, the reality star was spotted Sunday in Grand Cayman, laughing, sipping drinks and splashing around in the sea with friends.

Check out the video ... Savannah's being carried in the water, arms wrapped around the neck of a handsome man holding a pink pool noodle.

One of Savannah's buddies nearby playfully throws an empty can her way, as she dodges it and clings tightly to her man.

While the video may look romantic, it's unclear what the relationship is between Savannah and the man in question. Sources close to her say she's vacationing with her girlfriends and some of their husbands -- still single and just having fun.

As you know, Savannah split from former college football player Robert Shiver this past April.