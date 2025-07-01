Todd Chrisley Says He Threatened College Scam Ringleader Rick Singer in Prison

Play video content Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley

Todd Chrisley's revealing one of his biggest behind-bars blowups ... and it wasn't with just any inmate. Nope, it was with the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scam ringleader himself, Rick Singer.

Just weeks after scoring a presidential pardon from Trump, Todd sat down with wife Julie on daughter Savannah’s 'Unlocked' podcast -- where he spoke about how he hit his boiling point when he caught Singer badmouthing Savannah over her taking the Bureau of Prisons to task on behalf of her dad.

Todd claimed he marched straight up to Rick and warned him he didn’t care about the consequences -- saying, "I’ll rip your head off and s*** down your neck if you talk about my child again!"

It was a long time coming -- Todd said the tension had been building for months, claiming Rick had been running his mouth from day one, saying he never wore a wire and the feds set him up, among other BS.

Todd said Rick had asked him in an earlier instance if he’d started working on his book -- he said no, and Rick responded he'd started writing his own. Todd fired back, “I hope that the first chapter introduces you as the biggest snitch in America.”

He was, of course, referring to Rick flipping as a cooperating witness in the college admissions scandal, ratting out celebs like Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin ... both of whom ended up serving prison time.