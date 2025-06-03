Savannah Chrisley Dishes on Parents Todd & Julie's First Days Out of Prison

Play video content Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley

The Chrisleys are officially back in business -- and if you ask Savannah, it’s like Todd and Julie never did time at all ... the family’s already snapping back following their prison pardons.

Savannah spilled all the tea on the latest episode of her "Unlocked" podcast -- recorded Friday, the same day as Todd’s big post-prison press conference -- revealing their first order of business was a Nordstrom run to get Todd some fresh threads for his redemption tour.

Turns out that first post-prison pic Savannah posted of Todd was snapped during their shopping spree -- and she’s all about how her dad’s still as funky and hilarious as ever. Prison didn’t kill his vibe one bit.

As for Mama Julie -- she was right back in mom mode, doing laundry and soaking up family time.

As we told you ... Todd and Julie walked free Thursday after Donald Trump granted them a full and unconditional pardon -- signing off just the day before and wiping their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions clean like they never happened.