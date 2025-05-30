Chrisley Family Reacts to Trump Pardons for Todd and Julie, Live Stream

Play video content

Todd and Julie Chrisley are home from federal prison after getting pardons from President Trump, and now their family and legal team are talking about their release .... and TMZ is streaming live.

Chrisley family members, as well as attorneys Alex Little and Zack Lawson, are holding a press conference right now in Nashville ... and they're reacting to the full and unconditional pardons granted by Trump.

As we reported ... Todd and Julie were sprung from prison Thursday after the papers were officially signed Wednesday, erasing their prior convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

Todd was convicted in 2022 and sentenced to 12 years in prison, and Julie was serving a 7-year sentence -- but, they both only served a little over two years before the pardon.

Trump announced the pardons Tuesday during a phone call with Todd and Julie's daughter, Savannah, and the following day the pardons were official.

The reality TV family is featuring the prison release on their upcoming Lifetime show.

Todd and Julie wasted no time getting back into a normal routine since their release ... 'cause both have been spotted in the day or so after their release. Todd's spending time with Savannah, and Julie has been spotted walking around Nashville, thrilled to be free.

