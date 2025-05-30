Savannah Chrisley Shares First Photos of Dad Todd After Prison Release

Todd Chrisley is soaking up his freedom -- he just dropped his first post-prison photos, and he’s looking thrilled to be free!

Check out the pics -- he's beaming in two selfies with his daughter Savannah, who has been glued to his side since his release from Federal Prison Camp Pensacola Wednesday evening.

He's surely thrilled to be out of his prison garb ... opting for a simple outfit consisting of black shorts and a beige long-sleeve shirt, finished off with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap.

And showing her support for President Donald Trump following his pardon of both her parents ... Savannah rocked her staple "Make America Great Again" hat.

The pair visited a Nashville, TN Nordstrom for Todd's first official public post-prison outing to shop for a 'fit for his upcoming press conference.

The father-daughter duo filmed some of their shopping trip, cracking up and smiling throughout the upbeat clip as they attempted to dodge paparazzi while the "Chrisley Knows Best" patriarch -- who joked about having a "BOP Glow" -- wore a Nordstrom shopping bag over his head to avoid being seen.

Seems their plan didn't work out too well, 'cause photogs did catch a glimpse of them heading inside the department store.

And BTW, they didn't look too peeved by the paps ... 'cause there's a snap of him grinning from ear to ear as he waved at onlookers. Savannah was also smiling ... so it's unclear when they decided to turn on the eager shutterbugs.

It looks like their excursion was a success -- Todd was seen toting two shopping bags inside the store ... and it doesn't seem he needs them just to cover his face.

In case you're wondering ... Julie Chrisley was not seen during the shopping trip. She was spotted for the first time following her prison release on Thursday and seemed to be getting some basic errands done.

She looked cheerful, smiling while rocking her natural graying locks -- a stark contrast to the blonde she had sported for more than a decade.

Once Todd and Julie get their errands checked off, they're taking no break -- 'cause we learned they're heading right back into the reality TV world with Lifetime to document their release from prison.

As you know, 47 issued them a full and unconditional pardon on Tuesday while they were serving their combined 19-year sentence for their 2022 bank fraud and tax evasion convictions.

By Wednesday, they were out of the clink and heading home to reunite with their loved ones.