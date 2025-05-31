'Honey Boo Boo' Alana Thompson Says Julie Chrisley Looks Older After Release From Prison

Honey Boo Boo's not holding back about her thoughts on the Chrisleys -- including commenting on how prison changed the matriarch, Julie.

Alana Thompson -- the reality star better known by her childhood moniker -- chatted with Page Six about Todd and Julie Chrisley's presidential pardons ... and, while she's not knocking President Donald Trump's decision to free them, she's not holding back about their appearances either.

Specifically, HBB mentions Julie Chrisley's gray hair -- spotted in the first pics taken of her since her release ... and, she admits Julie's looking a lot older than when she went into the joint.

Honey's really not trying to knock Julie -- agreeing that the hair care options in federal prison are likely limited. She says she doesn't think she looks bad now ... but, does refer to her as an "older woman."

BTW ... Honey Boo Boo shares her thoughts on Todd Chrisley throwing a bag over his face while shopping after his release -- and, it seems she got a kick out of it.

As you know ... Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from prison Wednesday -- and, they spent no time getting back into the world, running errands and making public statements.

Todd and his daughter Savannah appeared at a press conference Friday where he maintained his innocence ... claiming he was only convicted of federal bank fraud and tax evasion charges because the Department of Justice railroaded him.

Lots of celebs have spoken out about their pardons -- some in support and others in opposition -- questioning the President's motivations for the pardon.

