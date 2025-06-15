Todd and Savannah Chrisley Hug After His Release From Prison, on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Todd Chrisley's been out of prison for a few weeks now ... but, it looks like nothing could be sweeter than the moment he got to hug his daughter Savannah as a free man -- and, TMZ has obtained video of that very moment.

We now have exclusive video of the duo's emotional reunion ... with Savannah -- decked out in a pink sweater and matching "Make America Great Again" hat -- jogging over to her old man and wrapping him in a warm embrace.

The two take a few steps while wrapped in each other's arms ... before they head over to a car to whisk them away from FPC Pensacola in Florida.

While this is a simple and sweet moment between a father and daughter, the process of getting Todd out of FPC Pensacola appears to be anything but simple.

The clip also shows Savannah making a series of phone calls ... asking what is holding the process up and why she seems to be getting contradictory information from an online portal as opposed to what she initially thought would happen.

When Todd finally did get released, the two hit the ground running ... stopping by Target for some essentials where photographers snapped a few pics.

Todd spoke at a press conference soon after where he maintained his innocence ... claiming he was wrongfully convicted -- and promising to fight back against the prosecutors who helped put him in prison.

He also thanked President Donald Trump for pardoning him and his wife Julie after they served than three years of their respective 12 and seven-year prison sentences.

