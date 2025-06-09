Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Julie Chrisley Debuts Blonde Makeover Weeks After Prison Release

Julie Chrisley is back in the spotlight -- and back to blonde!

The reality TV star was seen over the weekend in Nashville rocking a fresh new hairstyle, ditching her post-prison brunette-and-gray look for a more familiar shade ... blonde. Fans who ran into the "Chrisley Knows Best" star shared the images on TikTok.

The 52-year-old looked happy and upbeat as she posed with two young fans. She wore a blue blouse, jeans, and a full face of glam.

The new look is a big shift from her first public appearance following her May 28 release from a Kentucky federal prison, where she served time for financial crimes. At the time, she was seen lying low -- rocking her natural, darker locks as she visited a local butcher shop.

With her signature blonde back and a smile to match, Julie looks ready to turn the page on a brand new chapter.

