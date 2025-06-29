Todd Chrisley Cried Himself to Sleep His First Night in Prison

Julie and Todd Chrisley are opening up about the pain, perspective, and personal growth that came with prison -- and the pardon that set them free.

In a new interview with ABC News, the former reality TV stars sat down to reflect on their prison experience and the emotional toll of being separated and eventually reunited following more than a year behind bars.

"I was angry at God," Todd admitted when asked about his first night in federal prison. "And when I went to bed that night and the lights went out, I cried myself to sleep and I said, 'God, why are you allowing this?'"

Julie got emotional as well, sharing she missed birthdays and holidays and graduations with her children -- milestones she can never get back.

"You don’t realize the things you take for granted until they’re gone," Todd said. "Your freedom, your ability to go to church, go out to eat, stay in your bed all day -- when you have those things back, it’s a blessing."

Todd said incarceration had changed him deeply. "If it didn’t change you, then you’re not human."

Despite the pardon, Todd remains focused on clearing their names.

"Even though this pardon has happened, I still was convicted of something that I did not do. It could be you, it could be you, it could be any of you, and somewhere in this room, someone has had a family member that has been affected by the system," he said.

"I don’t have an apology to give you or anyone else over the money that I’ve made."

The couple was indicted in 2019 on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. They were convicted in 2022 and began serving their sentences separately in January 2023. At one point, they were facing a combined 19 years in prison. Both have consistently maintained their innocence.

