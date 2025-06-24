Julie Chrisley Started Crying After Savannah Told Her Trump Pardoned Her
Todd and Julie Chrisley are recalling the moment they found out President Trump granted them full pardons ... and Julie says she busted out crying.
The reality TV family sits down for an interview in an upcoming episode of FOX News Channel's "My View With Lara Trump" ... and a preview shows them telling Trump's daughter-in-law about how they reacted to the pardon news behind bars.
Julie says her daughter Savannah called her and told her Trump had signed the pardon and then the tears started flowing and she nervously hung up the phone.
Todd says he initially thought people in prison were pulling his chain ... but the reality hit him when a correctional officer came to his cell and told him it was official.
The "Chrisley Knows Best" star says God led people to advocate for him and Julie ... and he prayed every night that he would return home to his wife and kids.
Trump granted full pardons last month to Todd and Julie, who were serving time for bank fraud and tax evasion convictions that have now been wiped clean.