Reality Star Savannah Chrisley Teases Run for Political Office

Reality star Savannah Chrisley could end up launching the next American political dynasty ... because she just talked to her dad, Todd, about the possibility of running for office on Tuesday's episode of the "Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley" podcast.

If you're thinking Savannah going into politics isn't the best idea, you're not alone. According to Savannah, a lot of people in Donald Trump's administration have advised her that politics isn't the only way to have a positive effect on the world ... and in fact, with her following, she could be more impactful outside of government, where she wouldn't have to give up her life. But she just might not listen.

She says because she has a voice that "95 percent of the politicians" don't have, it might end up making sense to her.

She explained ... "If my companies go as I hope they go, and I can sell then why wouldn't I run for public office?"

But she assured her dad that if she runs, it would be for the right reasons. According to Savannah, at the end of her hypothetical political career, she doesn't want to be able to look back at the millions of dollars she made -- as Nancy Pelosi is reported to have done -- but rather the good things she did.

She insisted, "If I'm going to be a politician, I'm going to challenge people, and I'm going to do it the right way. And you have to be a voice for the people who are looking at you to be a voice for them. And we need more women."

Savannah has been flirting with the idea of a congressional bid since successfully lobbying the Trump administration to free her parents from prison after they were locked up on fraud charges.