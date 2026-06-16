Savannah Chrisley Reveals What Todd Chrisley Really Thinks of Her New Boyfriend

Play video content Video: Savannah Chrisley Reveals What Dad Todd Thinks of Her New Romance Whine Down with Jana Kramer

Savannah Chrisley is pulling back the curtain on her latest romance ... and while her dad Todd Chrisley isn't exactly sold on one aspect of it, he's still giving the relationship his stamp of approval.

During a recent appearance on the "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" podcast, Savannah revealed her mystery boyfriend is significantly older than she is ... and when pressed about the size of the age difference, the reality TV star playfully said they're "up there" when it comes to the age gap.

The 28-year-old says her dad has mixed feelings about the age difference and isn't necessarily a huge fan.

Still, she says Todd genuinely likes her new boo ... and made it clear her boyfriend is still younger than her 57-year-old father.

Savannah says relationships with large age gaps are becoming increasingly common ... pointing to other couples who have made it work despite major age differences. In her view, the dynamic can actually create a stronger foundation.

She says one of the biggest benefits is avoiding the insecurities she experienced in previous relationships. Savannah says her current partner brings a level of confidence and maturity that has helped make the romance the healthiest one she's ever had.

The former reality star didn't hold back when describing her boyfriend, calling him one of the calmest and kindest people she's ever met. She said he's incredibly supportive and encourages her to pursue whatever makes her happy.

Savannah also praised him for embracing her success rather than feeling threatened by it. She noted many women feel pressured to downplay their achievements to protect a partner's ego, but that's not what she's experienced in this relationship.

In fact, Savannah said her boyfriend is even more financially successful than she is ... something she views as a positive because it eliminates competition and allows him to fully support her ambitions without trying to hold her back.