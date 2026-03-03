Feds Warn Savannah Chrisley Over Alleged False, Misleading Weight Loss Statements

Savannah Chrisley's prescription weight loss website is under a federal microscope ... 'cause the FDA warned her about making false and misleading claims about GLP-1s.

The feds fired off a warning letter, obtained by TMZ, to Savannah last month ... advising her that they reviewed her website GoodGirlRX and found some issues.

Namely, the feds took issue with some claims her company made concerning compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide products ... the FDA didn't like that she used the phrases "FDA-approved meds," "FDA-approved options" and "clinically proven GLP-1 results."

The feds schooled Savannah, telling her compounded drug products like the ones her site offers are NOT FDA-approved ... and they said she was implying that her products had been "evaluated for safety and effectiveness when they have not."

Savannah was warned that she was in violation of federal law ... and they gave her 15 business days to make corrections or risk legal action.

Seems Savannah took the warning seriously ... it looks like her website has made some changes to comply ... for example, the phrasing now says "clinically studied results" not "clinically proven" ... and there are disclaimers saying the GLP-1 drugs are not FDA-approved.