Savannah Chrisley Says Donald Trump Isn't Racist, Whoopi Goldberg Pushes Back
Savannah Chrisley on 'The View' It's Hard for Me to Hear People Call Trump a Racist!!!
Savannah Chrisley says President Trump is NOT a racist ... but the women on "The View" beg to differ ... and they confronted her right to her face!!!
Check out this clip from Savannah's guest host appearance on the ABC daytime talk show ... during the hot topics discussion today, she says it's hard for her to reckon with people calling Trump a racist.
Savannah goes on to say Trump can't be a racist because "he saved one of my best friends' lives, a Black woman who has been with him for 18 years."
Sunny Hostin quickly fired back that just because Trump has a Black friend doesn't mean he's not a racist.
Whoopi Goldberg then rattled off a list of reasons why she feels Trump is a racist, including that recent post about the Obamas ... and Sunny helped give Savannah a history lesson.
Drama never seems to be in short supply on "The View" ... especially when Trump is involved.