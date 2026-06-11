Savannah Chrisley Spotted With Mystery Boyfriend In Nashville

Savannah Chrisley and her mystery man are still going strong months after they were first spotted together.

TMZ has obtained new photos of Savannah and her boyfriend cruising around Nashville Wednesday evening. Savannah was behind the wheel of a white convertible sports car while her man rode shotgun, marking one of the rare times the couple has been seen together in public.

The sighting comes months after TMZ first broke the story that Savannah had moved on romantically. Back in December 2025, we obtained photos of Savannah getting cozy with a mystery man during a getaway to the Cayman Islands.

Now, sources close to Savannah tell TMZ ... the relationship has only gotten stronger since then. We're told the two have been dating exclusively for several months and have intentionally kept their romance largely out of the spotlight.

Our sources say Savannah is "very happy" and enjoying the chance to focus on herself after spending years fighting for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and helping secure their pardons.

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The latest photos also come after Savannah recently opened up about her relationship without revealing her boyfriend's identity. During an episode of her 'Unlocked' podcast she described her partner as supportive, respectful of her privacy, and someone who consistently shows up for her.

Before this relationship, Savannah dated former football player Robert Shiver. The pair first went public with their romance in 2023 and dated for nearly two years before splitting in early 2025.