Lindsie Chrisley Wins Custody of Dachshund Oliver From Ex-BF in Court Deal

Lindsie Chrisley's ugly split from ex-boyfriend David Landsman has finally landed on middle ground ... and part of the deal includes who gets custody of the couple's beloved Dachshund, Oliver.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Lindsie and David agreed to a "mutual no contact order" requiring both sides to stay 500 yards away from each other, their homes and workplaces.

But deeper in the filing is the detail pet lovers will care about most ... Oliver the Dachshund is going back to Lindsie.

The order states ... "the Petitioner’s dog, known as Oliver, shall be returned to Petitioner," and says a third party will retrieve the pup from David within 48 hours.

That’s a major reversal from David’s recent filing, when he asked the court to give him custody of Oliver while also requesting his own restraining order against the "Chrisley Knows Best" star.

As we reported, David claimed Lindsie got physical with him multiple times during their relationship and alleged she punched him in an April 10 fight. Lindsie, meanwhile, accused David of being the aggressor and claimed he attacked and attempted to strangle her during the same incident.

David was ultimately arrested on an aggravated assault-strangulation charge stemming from the altercation.