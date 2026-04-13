Lindsie Chrisley Begs for Restraining Order Against Ex After Alleged Choking

Lindsie Chrisley wants a judge to order her ex-boyfriend, David Landsman, to stay 500 yards away from her after his recent arrest for allegedly choking her ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Lindsie asked the court to order David to stop harassing, abusing, and intimidating her.

Lindsie says she dated David for two years, and they stayed at each other’s homes. In her filing, she says the relationship ended after his recent arrest on April 10. In the filing, Lindsie said she went to dinner with David the night before his arrest and claims he saw a photo on her phone that he thought was a photo of another man.

She alleged that he became verbally aggressive until she was able to explain that the photo was of him, not another man. She said David apologized once he realized he was wrong.

Lindsie said David remained on edge for the rest of the evening. She said she went to his home after dinner. At his home, Lindsie said she told David she wanted to step away from the relationship and went to pack her things.

She said the more she confronted him “about the lies he was telling in reference to the personal matters he is going through, the more [David] became agitated and aggravated.”

According to court docs, Lindsie said she tried to leave the home and says he then "strangled [her]" multiple times ... claiming at one point he strangled her with “one hand and held her up so that her feet were off the ground."

Lindsie said he choked her while she begged him to stop. She said she punched him near his eyebrows to get him to stop.

She said he proceeded to grab her by the throat and throw her outside. She said she called the cops, who saw injuries on her neck and head.

Lindsie also described an alleged attack on February 13, 2026 ... when she says she went to his home to get her dog back since he had taken the dog out of her home the day before. She said David held her down on the ground and held her wrists together, and put his foot on her ankles to keep her from being able to leave.

She said she was eventually able to break free, and punched him. She said she grabbed her dog and ran outside. She claimed David ran after her and got the dog back.

Lindsie said she is “extremely” concerned about her safety and the safety of her son. The court has yet to rule.