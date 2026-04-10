Lindsie Chrisley's Boyfriend Arrested for Assault After Allegedly Strangling Her

Lindsie Chrisley's boyfriend has been arrested in Georgia ... TMZ has learned.

According to Woodstock Police, David Landsman was booked in the Cherokee County jail on one count of aggravated assault-strangulation.

Sources tell TMZ … David called the police himself -- we're told Lindsie confronted him about a lie she caught him in, and an argument erupted. That's when Lindsie tried to leave ... and he allegedly "went berserk." When officers arrived, the source claims, they saw visible injuries on Lindsie.

This comes just a couple of weeks after David posted a pic on Instagram of him holding Lindsie's hand, with an engagement ring on her finger.

He tagged her dad, Todd Chrisley, to ask for his blessing ... but we know now David was Lindsie's boyfriend, never her fiancé.

Lindsie and her dad have been estranged because the "Chrisley Knows Best" patriarch believed she helped the feds bust him for tax evasion and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Lindsie has denied any wrongdoing in her dad's case.