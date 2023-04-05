Todd Chrisley Has Made Great Friends in Prison, Daughter Lindsie Says

Play video content The Southern Tea Podcast

Todd Chrisley is in a great place during his prison stint -- and we don't just mean a jail cell ... apparently, he's quite the social butterfly, according to one of his daughters.

Lindsie Chrisley made the revelations about her old man in a new episode of PodcastOne's 'Southern Tea,' and says not only does Todd look really good with longer, grayer hair ... but she says his spirits are up too.

In the snippet People obtained, LC adds ... "He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him."

There's more ... Lindsie says he's made "great friends" in the pokey, and he's probably in such a great mood because "reform has happened," and that "more reform is coming."

Unclear when last Lindsie went to see Todd in person, but it sounds like she visits regularly. He's serving out his 12-year sentence in a federal prison in Florida, while his wife Julie is doing her time at a facility in Kentucky. The family is usually based in Georgia.

As we reported ... the couple was convicted in their bank fraud and tax evasion case, which had been ongoing for years.