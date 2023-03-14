Kyle Chrisley Arrested for Assault in Tennessee

Todd Chrisley's son, Kyle Chrisley, has serious legal trouble of his own -- although, his resulted in much less time behind bars -- so far, at least.

A rep for the Rutherford County Jail in Tennessee tells TMZ ... Kyle was arrested and booked for felony aggravated assault Tuesday, and was released after posting a $3,000 bond. We're told he was busted by Smyrna PD ... and looked none too pleased in his mug shot.

We're still working on details about what landed him in jail.

Kyle's arrest comes 2 months after his father started doing time in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Todd is serving a 12-year sentence, while his wife, Julie, is doing 7 years.

Things have been tense between Todd and Kyle over the years ... with the former gaining custody of Kyle's daughter, Chloe. Kyle accused his father of using her for TV ratings, and for a while, things were nasty between them on "Chrisley Knows Best."

However, Kyle's said they mended fences, and he's asked the public not to judge.