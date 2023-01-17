Todd and Julie Chrisley Surrender to Serve 12 and 7 Year Prison Sentences

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have now officially started to serve their lengthy prison sentences ... turning themselves in for lockup.

Todd reported Tuesday to FPC Pensacola in Florida, meeting his deadline to report to the minimum security prison camp -- where he's been sentenced to serve 12 years.

Meanwhile, Julie reported to a different federal prison in Lexington, KY at Federal Medical Center Lexington.

Remember ... Todd and Julie are serving time for their convictions in their bank fraud and tax evasion case. In November, a judge sentenced Todd to a dozen years behind bars, with Julie getting a 7-year sentence.

As we first told you, Todd's prison duds include green pants, green shirts, white socks and black steel-toed boots ... and the joint's got a strict daily schedule, beginning when the lights come on at 4:45 AM daily.